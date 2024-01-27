Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,325 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 4.8% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% in the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.1% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $551,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,780,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $551,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,780,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,410,805 shares of company stock worth $364,010,045 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $279.94. 4,815,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,573,511. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.65 and a 12 month high of $285.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $256.10 and a 200 day moving average of $227.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $270.98 billion, a PE ratio of 106.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.64.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

