Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price target on Sagimet Biosciences from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of Sagimet Biosciences stock opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16. Sagimet Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $20.71.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sagimet Biosciences will post -20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sagimet Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMT. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $158,000.

About Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional lipid metabolism pathways. Its lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a FASN inhibitor for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and acne.

