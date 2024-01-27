Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Shares Down 10.3%

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.83 and last traded at $5.83. Approximately 9,150,324 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 9,035,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.86.
Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 million. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 109.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rumble Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.
