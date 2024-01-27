Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Shares Down 10.3%

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.83 and last traded at $5.83. Approximately 9,150,324 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 9,035,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Rumble Trading Up 11.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.86.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 million. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 109.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rumble Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rumble by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Rumble by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 54,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 23,540 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rumble by 725.7% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 91,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble during the third quarter worth $5,042,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Rumble by 603.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 14,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

