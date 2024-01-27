RTX (NYSE:RTX) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RTX. TheStreet lowered shares of RTX from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of RTX from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.82.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $90.41. 5,985,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,778,252. The company has a market capitalization of $130.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. RTX has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $104.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.48.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that RTX will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after purchasing an additional 70,048,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $1,580,608,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in RTX by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,726,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,871,000 after acquiring an additional 256,215 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

