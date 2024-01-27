RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lowered its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of RTX by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 325.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 110,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after purchasing an additional 84,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in RTX by 4.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.41. 5,985,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,778,252. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $104.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.82.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

