RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.82.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Get RTX alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

Institutional Trading of RTX

RTX Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in RTX by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in RTX by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX opened at $90.41 on Friday. RTX has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $104.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $130.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.43.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that RTX will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Company Profile

(Get Free Report

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.