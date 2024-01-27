Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $66.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SLB. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.31.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.92. 9,165,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,029,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.54. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,071 shares of company stock worth $5,547,242. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

