Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,466 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Roper Technologies worth $33,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,462 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in Roper Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 56,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $549.68. 426,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $536.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $508.38. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.77 and a 1-year high of $554.23.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

