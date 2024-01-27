RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.21.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Desjardins set a C$22.00 price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.75 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.50 price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Marie Josee Lamothe bought 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.35 per share, with a total value of C$39,913.21. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.
