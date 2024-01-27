RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.21.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Desjardins set a C$22.00 price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.75 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.50 price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

TSE:REI.UN opened at C$18.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.44. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$16.32 and a 1-year high of C$23.59.

In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Marie Josee Lamothe bought 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.35 per share, with a total value of C$39,913.21. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

