Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:REYN)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Reynolds Consumer Products has increased its dividend by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years. Reynolds Consumer Products has a dividend payout ratio of 53.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.1%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:REYN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.23. 358,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.37. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $30.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 332.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth $200,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter worth $175,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 24.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 23.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REYN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.36.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading

