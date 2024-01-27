Reviewing Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPY) and Cosan (NYSE:CSAN)

Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPY – Get Free Report) and Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Thai Oil Public and Cosan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thai Oil Public N/A N/A N/A Cosan N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Thai Oil Public pays an annual dividend of $16.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 121.3%. Cosan pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Thai Oil Public pays out 96.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thai Oil Public N/A N/A N/A $17.35 0.80 Cosan $4.62 billion N/A $1.13 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Thai Oil Public and Cosan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cosan has higher revenue and earnings than Thai Oil Public.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Thai Oil Public and Cosan, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thai Oil Public 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cosan 0 2 0 0 2.00

Cosan has a consensus target price of $14.80, suggesting a potential downside of 2.12%. Given Cosan’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cosan is more favorable than Thai Oil Public.

About Thai Oil Public

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Solvent, Ethanol, and other segments. The company produces gasoline, diesel/gas oil, jet fuel, kerosene, fuel oil, and liquefied petroleum gas; and petrochemical products, such as paraxylene, benzene, toluene, and mixed xylenes. It also produces and distributes lube base oil, bitumen/asphalt, and other by-products, as well as special products, such as treated distillate aromatics extract; and hydrocarbon and chemical solvents, and other chemicals. In addition, the company operates natural gas-fired combined-cycle co-generation power plants that generate and sell electricity, steam, and utilities to companies and industrial users, as well as invests in other power generating companies and related business. Further, it is involved in the production of ethanol; and manufacture and sale of linear alkyl benzene for use in the production of detergents and cleaning products; and provision of human resource management services. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

About Cosan

Cosan S.A. engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas. This segment also markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol, as well as engages in activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse; sale of electricity; and holds interests in companies involved in research and development on new technology. The company's Gas and Power segment distributes piped natural gas to customers in the industrial, residential, commercial, automotive, and thermogeneration sectors; and engages in purchase and sale of electricity to other traders. Its Moove segment produces and distributes lubricants under the Mobil and Comma brands. The company's Logistics segment provides logistics services for rail transportation, storage and port loading of commodities, including grains and sugar; and leases locomotives, wagons, and another railroad equipment. Its Cosan Investments segment manages agricultural, mining, and logistics projects; and invests in climate tech fund. Cosan S.A. was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

