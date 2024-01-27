Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on QSR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.56.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.89. The company had a trading volume of 964,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $59.99 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.41.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $205,307.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,299.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,385.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $205,307.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,299.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,934 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 248,359.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 91,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $5,634,000.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

