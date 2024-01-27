Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $40.00. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.81% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rentokil Initial
Rentokil Initial Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rentokil Initial by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 9.66% of the company’s stock.
Rentokil Initial Company Profile
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rentokil Initial
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.