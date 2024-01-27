Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $40.00. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.81% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE RTO traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.17. 646,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,661. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $41.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average is $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rentokil Initial by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

