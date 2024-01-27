Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Shares Gap Down to $26.21

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.21, but opened at $25.66. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $25.56, with a volume of 144,478 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on RTO. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Rentokil Initial Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Rentokil Initial
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 291.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 9.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Rentokil Initial Company Profile
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
