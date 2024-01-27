Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Shares Gap Down to $26.21

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.21, but opened at $25.66. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $25.56, with a volume of 144,478 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTO. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 291.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 9.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

