Regions Financial’s (RF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RF. Odeon Capital Group cut Regions Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.10 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus cut shares of Regions Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.78.

NYSE RF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,811,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,009,762. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.90.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 334,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 152,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 41,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

