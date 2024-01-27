Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $1,020.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $935.00 to $1,020.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a hold rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $950.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $884.00 to $1,076.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $921.48.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $8.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $940.05. 460,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $868.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $823.49. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $958.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $2,571,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,084 shares of company stock worth $8,875,245. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

