Redburn Atlantic Initiates Coverage on Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stellantis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stellantis has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.85.

Get Stellantis alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Stellantis

Stellantis Trading Up 0.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellantis

NYSE:STLA traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $21.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,249,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,067. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average is $20.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 307.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Stellantis by 953.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Stellantis by 81.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stellantis

(Get Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.