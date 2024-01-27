Redburn Atlantic Initiates Coverage on General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Equities researchers at Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Redburn Atlantic’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.24.

Get General Motors alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GM

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $35.18. 14,181,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,938,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.52. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 173.8% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Motors

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.