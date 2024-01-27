Redburn Atlantic Begins Coverage on Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Volkswagen from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Volkswagen from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen has a consensus rating of Hold.
Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.
