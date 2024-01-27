RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RBA. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.50.

RB Global Price Performance

Shares of RBA opened at $62.23 on Tuesday. RB Global has a fifty-two week low of $51.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.92 million. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RB Global will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RB Global news, CEO James Francis Kessler purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.06 per share, with a total value of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,515.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler purchased 1,250 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.06 per share, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,515.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $14,824,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 243,212 shares of company stock valued at $15,139,394. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,647,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,415,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 286.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,479,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 241.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,983,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,713 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 2nd quarter worth $124,851,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP raised its stake in RB Global by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,209,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

