Raymond James Trims EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Target Price to $145.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $148.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EOG. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut EOG Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut EOG Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.50.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $115.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.82. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The company has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $21,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 21,223 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 154,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $17,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

