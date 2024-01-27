Raymond James Raises Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target to $60.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.46.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WBS traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.21. The company had a trading volume of 818,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,296. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $996.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,557,857.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,557,857.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webster Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 28.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

