Raymond James Raises Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $145.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PLD. TheStreet lowered Prologis from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prologis from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.73.

Get Prologis alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.87. 2,333,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,285. The company has a market capitalization of $117.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.95 and its 200-day moving average is $119.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 105.78%.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 38.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.