Raymond James Lowers Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Price Target to C$1.00

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ADZN. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Adventus Mining from C$0.75 to C$0.60 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Pi Financial dropped their price target on shares of Adventus Mining from C$0.75 to C$0.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Adventus Mining from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Adventus Mining Stock Performance

About Adventus Mining

Shares of CVE ADZN remained flat at C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 265,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,038. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$50.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 0.34. Adventus Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.23 and a 52-week high of C$0.60.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

