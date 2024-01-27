Raymond James Lowers Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Price Target to C$1.00

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on ADZN. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Adventus Mining from C$0.75 to C$0.60 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Pi Financial dropped their price target on shares of Adventus Mining from C$0.75 to C$0.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Adventus Mining from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADZN
Adventus Mining Stock Performance
About Adventus Mining
Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Adventus Mining
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.