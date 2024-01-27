Raymond James Boosts DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $151.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $147.00 to $151.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DXCM. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $133.19.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $4.55 on Tuesday, hitting $121.96. 3,851,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600,357. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50. DexCom has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $139.55. The company has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $45,538.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,775 shares in the company, valued at $13,825,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,773,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $45,538.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,775 shares in the company, valued at $13,825,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,117 shares of company stock worth $7,284,034. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 55.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

