Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,448 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,207 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Range Resources worth $14,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,135,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $634,920,000 after acquiring an additional 111,026 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP raised its position in Range Resources by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 6,347,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $101,646,000 after acquiring an additional 157,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Range Resources by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,184,171 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $181,816,000 after buying an additional 174,385 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,067,000 after buying an additional 1,429,500 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Range Resources by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,897,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $103,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RRC stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,338,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.91. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $37.88.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $648.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.30 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 33.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 5.73%.

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,779.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Range Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Benchmark downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RRC

About Range Resources

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.