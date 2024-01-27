Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) PT Raised to GBX 38

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Free Report) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 37 ($0.47) to GBX 38 ($0.48) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.32) price objective on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research note on Friday, September 29th.
Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.
