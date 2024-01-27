Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) PT Raised to GBX 38

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Free Report) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 37 ($0.47) to GBX 38 ($0.48) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.32) price objective on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Shares of RBW stock opened at GBX 13.13 ($0.17) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 6.24. Rainbow Rare Earths has a twelve month low of GBX 7.02 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 18 ($0.23). The company has a market capitalization of £82.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -656.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

