R. Joe Dhami Buys 174,000 Shares of Tower Resources Ltd. (CVE:TWR) Stock

Tower Resources Ltd. (CVE:TWR – Get Free Report) Director R. Joe Dhami purchased 174,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$10,440.00.
Tower Resources Price Performance
Shares of CVE:TWR traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.07. 161,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,397. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11. Tower Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.06 and a 12-month high of C$0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.44 million, a PE ratio of -280.00 and a beta of 0.33.
About Tower Resources
