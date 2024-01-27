QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Up 8%

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.58. 113,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 377,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QNST shares. Barrington Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of QuinStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57. The company has a market cap of $711.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.09.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $123.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.72 million. Analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $92,456.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,961.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,145 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $92,456.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,961.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 50,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,861.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,010 shares of company stock worth $996,822 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 13.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,306,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,856,000 after acquiring an additional 626,144 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,637,000 after acquiring an additional 46,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in QuinStreet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,639,000 after buying an additional 41,801 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in QuinStreet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,182,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,576,000 after acquiring an additional 61,717 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,115,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,574,000 after purchasing an additional 87,371 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

