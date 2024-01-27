QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock Price Down 3.6%

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $69.56 and last traded at $69.56. 55,675 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 478,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.16.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QDEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.39 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.90 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,606,000 after acquiring an additional 551,524 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,749,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 737,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,859,000 after acquiring an additional 505,050 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 4,035.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 451,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,981,000 after acquiring an additional 440,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 954,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,344,000 after acquiring an additional 392,790 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

