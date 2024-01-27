Quantum (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0000

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Quantum has a total market cap of $5.60 and approximately $20.95 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $20.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

