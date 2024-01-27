Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 948,548 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.88% of Quanex Building Products worth $26,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanex Building Products Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NX stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.65. 87,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,040. Quanex Building Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $295.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.90 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 7.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.80%.

Insider Activity at Quanex Building Products

In related news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 4,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $148,644.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,574.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 4,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $148,644.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,009 shares in the company, valued at $152,574.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Griffiths sold 28,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $911,131.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,331.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,173 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,337 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Quanex Building Products from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

