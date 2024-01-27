Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Pyxis Oncology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Pyxis Oncology Trading Up 25.0 %

NASDAQ:PYXS opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. Pyxis Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $6.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pyxis Oncology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

