PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PHM. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.18.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PHM traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,890,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,361. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $51.93 and a 52-week high of $109.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also

