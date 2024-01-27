Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Trading Down 4.3%

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.46 and last traded at $9.46. Approximately 26,061 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 221,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $469.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Kevin Patrick Danahy purchased 5,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $35,162.36. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,887 shares in the company, valued at $233,983.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pulse Biosciences news, Director Robert W. Duggan bought 20,241 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $123,470.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,266,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,227,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Patrick Danahy bought 5,393 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $35,162.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,983.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 623,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,673,351 in the last ninety days. 69.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLSE. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $56,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the third quarter worth $110,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 14.8% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 25.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 99.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

