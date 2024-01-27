Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Short Interest Down 17.2% in January

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,860,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 8,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,096 shares of company stock valued at $382,912. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 38.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,294,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,021,951,000 after buying an additional 9,017,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,673,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,509,864,000 after buying an additional 7,103,657 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $141,476,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,678,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,578. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $65.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.54 and a 200-day moving average of $61.19.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.64%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

