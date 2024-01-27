Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:PROV)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Provident Financial has a payout ratio of 41.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Provident Financial to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PROV traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.79. 4,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $103.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Provident Financial will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PROV. TheStreet cut Provident Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Provident Financial in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PROV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 6.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 391,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 49,616.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.