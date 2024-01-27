Prom (PROM) Price Reaches $7.17 on Top Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded down 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 26th. Prom has a market capitalization of $130.83 million and $20.27 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $7.17 or 0.00017101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded up 31.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00017520 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00021105 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,876.54 or 0.99890377 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011159 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00209481 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 7.09902077 USD and is down -2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $70,163,130.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.