Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) PT Raised to $175.00 at Raymond James

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s previous close.

PG has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.76.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PG traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.15. 8,356,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,655,073. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $135.83 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $368.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.30.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $4,844,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,602.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,956 shares of company stock worth $41,971,013 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the second quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

