Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XYLD. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XYLD stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.90. 464,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,342. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $41.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.69.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

