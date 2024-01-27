Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 10,490 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,490 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCG. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 30,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $64.28. 160,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.51 and a 200 day moving average of $60.10.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

