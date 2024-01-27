Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,183 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,183 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $24,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 434.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on THC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $331,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,646.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.89. 705,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,199. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.83 and a 200 day moving average of $70.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.14. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $49.76 and a 12 month high of $85.40.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

