Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 69,187 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 961,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,187 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Dropbox worth $26,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Dropbox by 2.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Dropbox by 35.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,860,087.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $88,230.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,111.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,860,087.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,055 shares of company stock worth $379,645. 25.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DBX. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Dropbox Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,667,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,925. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.99.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.50% and a negative return on equity of 101.75%. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.66 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

