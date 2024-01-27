Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,602 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,602 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $27,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.2% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 10.8% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 55,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

LAMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Shares of LAMR stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $106.37. 202,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,706. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.20 and a 200 day moving average of $94.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.49. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $112.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.76%.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

