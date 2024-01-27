Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 211 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,415 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $24,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in HubSpot by 60.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in HubSpot by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 607.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Stock Up 0.5 %

HUBS stock traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $588.74. 198,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,203. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.54 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $539.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $334.78 and a 1-year high of $599.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on HubSpot from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price target on HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total transaction of $4,724,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 536,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,381,026.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total value of $7,054,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total transaction of $4,724,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 536,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,381,026.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,067 shares of company stock worth $21,813,185. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

