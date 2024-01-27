Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Royal Gold worth $25,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,499,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,973,000 after purchasing an additional 114,212 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Royal Gold by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,360 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $239,552,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,518,000 after purchasing an additional 40,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 30.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 695,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,841,000 after buying an additional 163,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.88.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.09. 198,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,042. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.82 and a 52-week high of $147.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.37 and a 200 day moving average of $114.11.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $138.62 million for the quarter. Royal Gold had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

