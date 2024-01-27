Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 1,564.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,284 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $25,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 449.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,226,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Weatherford International by 317.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,930 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 465.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,143,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,232,000 after buying an additional 941,426 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,991,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 558.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 853,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,720,000 after acquiring an additional 724,358 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFRD has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Weatherford International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WFRD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.14. 497,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,956. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.72. Weatherford International plc has a 12 month low of $51.46 and a 12 month high of $102.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. Weatherford International had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Weatherford International’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 17,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $1,534,853.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,726.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Weatherford International



Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

