Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 603,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of New York Times worth $24,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NYT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in New York Times by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,947,000 after purchasing an additional 64,885 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 8,558,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,800,000 after purchasing an additional 419,442 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in New York Times by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of New York Times by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,552,000 after purchasing an additional 143,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in New York Times by 10.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,305,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,504,000 after acquiring an additional 305,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Times currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

New York Times Price Performance

Shares of NYT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,482. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.11. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $49.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.88.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. New York Times had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $598.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

