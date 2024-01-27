Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,972 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Light & Wonder worth $24,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Light & Wonder in the 1st quarter worth $161,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Light & Wonder Trading Down 0.4 %

LNW stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $82.12. 283,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,542. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 1.85. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $89.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.39. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.92 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $50,779.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,127.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNW has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Light & Wonder from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder Profile

(Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.