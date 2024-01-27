Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 981,138 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 4,867.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,001,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 981,138 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Ally Financial worth $26,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,147,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,458,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $37.89.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALLY. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ally Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALLY

About Ally Financial

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.